🔥Manchester United XI vs Club Brugge: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Odion Ighalo could get his first start for Manchester United against Club Brugge.

The deadline day loan signing has already impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in just a few training sessions since arriving from Shanghai Shenhua.

And with the United manager admitting he will have rotate his squad to cope with a hectic fixture schedule, Ighalo is in the frame to start Thursday’s Europa League round of 32 tie.

Solskjær said: “We’ll have seven games in 21 days, starting Monday and ending on the Sunday against City. A game every three days, but we have a big squad.

“I have to make use of the squad.”

On Ighalo he added: “I’m not going to tell the team today, but we’re going to have to rotate with all the games coming up and he’s one that could start. We’ve not made a decision yet.

“For me Odion is a different type of striker for us. He’s a box striker, a goal-scorer. We’ve seen him training, he knows his craft, how to train as a centre forward, a fantastic pro and human being.

“He’s already added to the squad. The boys have taken to him. I hope he’s going sharpen up quickly, he’s been out of season, needs to do a little bit extra after training and we try to give him as much game time as possible.

“He had a good chance at Chelsea, but sure he will take his chances.”

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pereira, Fred; James, Fernandes, Mata; Ighalo