🔥Manchester United XI vs Club Brugge: Confirmed team news and starting lineup for Europa League match🔥

Scott McTominay could be in contention to make his first Manchester United start since Boxing Day against Club Brugge in the Europa League tonight.

The Scotland international came off the bench against Watford on Sunday after missing 13 games due to a knee injury.

McTominay replaced Fred in the final few minutes against the Hornets and could join the Brazilian back in the heart of midfield at Old Trafford this evening.

Bruno Fernandes was rested for the first leg in Belgium but could retain his place alongside Anthony Martial, who has scored three times in his last three games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is close to having a fully fit squad once again with Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba his only players still sidelined.

Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are back in full training but the United boss has suggested the two will need game time with the Under-23s before making their first-team returns.

Possible Man Utd XI: Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Greenwood, Pereira, Martial