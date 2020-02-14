🔥Manchester United XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted line-up and latest injuries🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s injury concerns are clearing ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea.

Odion Ighalo will be in the squad that travels to Stamford Bridge on Monday night – providing the United manager with much-needed reinforcement for his desperately stretched attack in the absence of Marcus Rashford.

It’s unlikely Ighalo will be thrown in from the start after training away from the rest of the squad since arriving on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day. But he could be an option from the bench.

The return to full training of Scott McTominay means he will be back in contention imminently, while Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah will also offer depth in the final months of the season.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will come too soon for McTominay, though Paul Pogba has also stepped up his recovery from ankle surgery.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Mata, Fernandes, James; Martial