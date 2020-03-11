🔥Manchester United would back ending Premier League season over coronavirus, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Manchester United would back cancelling the season over coronavirus fears, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

United face Austrian side LASK in a behind closed doors match in Linz on Thursday amid growing suggestions football may have to be suspended.

Two other Europa League ties have already been suspended this week, with governments around Europe taking measures to try to contain the pandemic.

Italy has suspended Serie A, while in Spain, fans will be locked out for at least two weeks.

As yet the UK government is allowing football to go ahead as normal, but leading figures within the game are expecting stadium bans or even the cancellation of the season to be enforced.

Solskjaer, who has overseen a resurgence at United and is still in contention to win two trophies in his first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

But he insists he would back a decision to call an end to the campaign.

He said: “I would understand, yes, under the circumstances. Of course it’s up to the experts to decide and the main concern must be the health of the general public – and the decision that will be made, we will back.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. We have to get on with it when we can.

“I think football is for fans. Without fans we are nothing anyway. The game should be always for them.

“It’s still on telly, but tomorrow we might get a different message or in two weeks.”

Uefa have postponed Europa League ties between Sevilla and Roma, as well as Inter Milan and Getafe.

But United’s is set to go ahead after the Austrian government announced on Tuesday that outdoor events must be limited to gatherings of no more than 500 people.

Solskjaer said: “The players are focused and just concentrate on the job. These are difficult circumstances, but not just for football, but the whole of society. We just have to do what we’re told and get on with the game if that’s what the authorities think they should do.

“We are going to have to create our own atmosphere within the game. They are used to training with no spectators and we have played some behind closed doors friendlies. There’s no doubt my players are ready to perform even if there are no spectators there.

“Of course it will be strange. It makes for a stranger atmosphere and we are just going to make the most of it.”

United have announced their own measures in the wake of the continuing spread of coronavirus.

Players have been instructed not to sign autographs, pose for selfies or shake hands with fans.

Limits have also been placed on visitors to their Carrington training ground.