🔥Manchester United winger Tahith Chong set to sign a new contract, says agent🔥

Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong is set to sign a new contract at the club, according to his agent.

The 20-year-oldā€™s current deal is set to expire in the summer, with agent Erkan Alkan previously confirming a number of ā€œbig clubsā€ to be keen on his signature.Ā

Both Juventus and Inter Milan are rumoured to have been interested, with reports emerging that the latter had actually reached an agreement to sign Chong on a free transfer.

Chong looks set to remain in Manchester, however, AlkanĀ confirmingĀ Unitedā€™s plans for an imminent contract extension reportedly worth Ā£30,000 per week.

Speaking to Dutch publication AD, Alkan said: ā€œThere was a lot of interest, we talked to big clubs, but Manchester United came up with a good plan for Tahith.

ChongĀ has failed to score a first team goal sinceĀ arrivingĀ from Feyenoord in 2016 (via Getty Images)

“He likes to stay with the club that brought him from the Netherlands.ā€

The youngster has made 10 first team appearances for the club this season, notably claiming an assist in Unitedā€™s 5-0 Europa League win over Club Brugge in February.

Chong has played the majority of his football with Unitedā€™s U23 team this season, Ā clearly behind the likes of Mason Greenwood in the pecking order.