🔥Manchester United winger Tahith Chong set to sign a new contract, says agent🔥

Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong is set to sign a new contract at the club, according to his agent.

The 20-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in the summer, with agent Erkan Alkan previously confirming a number of “big clubs” to be keen on his signature.

Both Juventus and Inter Milan are rumoured to have been interested, with reports emerging that the latter had actually reached an agreement to sign Chong on a free transfer.

Chong looks set to remain in Manchester, however, Alkan confirming United’s plans for an imminent contract extension reportedly worth £30,000 per week.

Speaking to Dutch publication AD, Alkan said: “There was a lot of interest, we talked to big clubs, but Manchester United came up with a good plan for Tahith.

Chong has failed to score a first team goal since arriving from Feyenoord in 2016 (via Getty Images)

“He likes to stay with the club that brought him from the Netherlands.”

The youngster has made 10 first team appearances for the club this season, notably claiming an assist in United’s 5-0 Europa League win over Club Brugge in February.

Chong has played the majority of his football with United’s U23 team this season, clearly behind the likes of Mason Greenwood in the pecking order.