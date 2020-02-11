🔥Manchester United winger Daniel James relishing Bruno Fernandes link-up after impressing on debut🔥

Daniel James has spoken of his excitement at playing with Bruno Fernandes and hopes the pair can forge a “bond” on the pitch for Manchester United.

The Portugal international arrived in a £46.5 million deal from Sporting Lisbon in January and made his debut in the goalless draw against Wolves four days later.

Man Utd are currently training in Marbella as part of their midseason preparations during the Premier League winter break, with Fernandes and James both included in the travelling party.

Having seen his new team-mate in action, the Welsh winger believes Fernandes’ passing ability will help facilitate his runs in behind opposition defenders and is keen on forging a bond with the playmaker.

“He is settling in great. I know quite a few of the boys speak his language and he speaks great English as well,” James told the club’s official website.

James was impressed by Bruno Fernandes’ impact on his Manchester United debut Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

“So, I think as soon as he came in he put his stamp on the game and he showed what he is about in that last game, on his debut.

“He was great with the balls he played in behind and, for me, if we can get that bond, especially playing it in behind, I think that will be great.”

The duo are likely to have the chance to put their new partnership to the test on February 17 when they travel to Stamford Bridge for a crucial clash against top four rivals Chelsea.