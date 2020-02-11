🔥Manchester United will sell Paul Pogba after failing to 'deliver on promises', predicts Alan Shearer🔥

Manchester United will cash in on Paul Pogba after Euro 2020 if he doesn’t sign a new deal, according to Alan Shearer.

The France international has only made seven Premier League appearances this season with questions over his fitness and future.

The 26-year-old, who arrived for a club-record £89 million fee in 2016, has been linked with a return to Juventus as well as reported interest from Real Madrid.

Standard Sport understands United are torn over whether to keep the midfielder or cut their losses and sell in the summer.

Shearer, now a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that United should part ways with Pogba because the big-money move has not worked out as planned.

“My guess is United will cut their losses and try to move on from a four-year spell which was not what either party planned,” Shearer told The Sun.

“I think he probably feels a little bit let down by what’s gone on at United. It’s a mess on both sides.”

Pogba has won the EFL Cup and Europa League in his four-year spell at Old Trafford and Shearer says the club have ultimately failed to match his or their lofty ambitions.

“When he signed he was supposed to be the start of a rebuild — the glory days returning. The club have not delivered on their promises, so it’s not the deal he signed up for.

There’s no doubt he’s one of the best players at United when he’s fit and raring to go but the fans have not seen enough of that. I doubt they ever will.

Pogba hasn’t featured since the Boxing Day victory over Newcastle Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

“My guess is that he’ll be fit before the summer, have a good Euros, then he’ll be off.”