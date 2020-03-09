🔥Manchester United will finally emerge from the wilderness if Ed Woowdward nails summer transfer drive🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Manchester United their pride back – and restored a city’s rivalry.

So the timing of his latest transfer plea could hardly have been more opportune.

After a third win against Pep Guardiola this season, it is almost impossible not to be swept up by the Norwegian’s revolution.

Scott McTominay’s spectacular injury time strike to secure a 2-0 win sparked celebrations inside Old Trafford unlike any seen since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The last manager to record a treble against Guardiola in the same campaign was Jurgen Klopp two seasons ago.

What followed was a Champions League triumph last year – and courtesy of this result, Liverpool are now within two wins of a first league title for three decades.

Let’s not get carried away – but this felt like a moment. And one that it would be unforgivable for United to squander.

Which is why Solskjaer’s call for three more signings was so significant.

He knows the job is not done. Even in victory United remain in fifth place and 12 points adrift of City, who have a game in hand.

The 37 points that separate them and champions-elect Liverpool is the true measure of the strides Solskjaer still has to make.

Bragging rights: Martial (left) was on target in the win over City (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

But at long last, United look like they are heading in the right direction – and after 10 games unbeaten, their manager is making the strongest case yet to be given time to see through his mission.

This was yet another tactical triumph against a man regarded as the finest manager of his generation.

Solskjaer has found a way to nullify Guardiola with the tools at his disposal.

The blistering counter-attacks that secured a 2-1 win at the Etihad in December weren’t quite so pronounced on this occasion.

United’s manager was determined to take the game to City in a manner in which they hadn’t in the first league meeting or the 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final victory in January.

He did that in a first half that saw his midfield leave City’s in a spin as they sprung forward.

Before Anthony Martial’s opener from an ingenious Bruno Fernandes free-kick both he and Daniel James failed to capitalise on promising openings.

United dominated the chances in the second half too – even if they had to revert to a more counter-attacking style as City controlled possession.

Still, it was a game that showed the different dimensions to their game.

The pressing of the first half was replaced by masterful defending in the second. All the time, their potency was a threat to Guardiola.

An Ederson horror show aided their cause – but United’s intensity left City looking uneasy defensively for the majority of an engrossing derby.

Now the question is where they go from here.

Champions League qualification is far from secure, but it’s hard to imagine Solskjaer hasn’t earned himself at least one more transfer window.

How Ed Woodward performs this summer could determine whether the club stay in the shadows of Liverpool and City – or emerge from their wilderness years.

Jadon Sancho is the primary target, while Jack Grealish or James Maddison would allow Solskjaer to be more confident in possession against the biggest teams.

Martial showed his continued development as a central striker with a tireless performance, yet high calibre competition for him is required for a team which is increasingly showing its tactical versatility.

Nemanja Matic’s resurgence, along with Fred’s outstanding performances mean Solskjaer should have the freedom to concentrate on attacking reinforcements.

Considering this was a win without the injured Marcus Rashford or the unused Mason Greenwood, United should already be healthier in that department next season.

Given the success of Solskjaer’s business so far – both in terms of in-comings and out-goings – with sufficient financial backing, three astute signings could turn his team into serious contenders.

The fear, as ever, is that this will prove to be another false dawn.

And for a team that has struggled so much with consistency, it is impossible to rule out another slump around the corner.

Yet there seems to be something very strategic about their current resurgence.

Solskjaer has patiently tried to turn this club around with the type of selflessness rarely seen at Old Trafford.

His determination to rebuild in the right way was a risky manoeuvre – and if United’s troubled first half of the campaign ultimately costs them a Champions League return, he may yet pay the price, with Mauricio Pochettino waiting in the wings.

But the cohesion brought about by Fernandes’ arrival has made sense of the other work carried out by Solskjaer.

Over to you, Ed: Solskjaer has restored pride, and now Woodward must back him in the summer to lead United out of the wilderness (AFP via Getty Images)

Eight clean sheets from 10 is reward for focusing his first transfer window on high calibre defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Luke Shaw looks reborn on the left of a central defensive three and Brandon Williams is evidence of his commitment to United’s finest traditions of giving youth a chance.

Fred is triumph of his patience – while Matic may be reaping the benefits of being side-lined for much of the first half of the season, both in terms of fitness and desire.

Then there is Martial, who now has 16 goals after being handed the No9 shirt – one fewer than his debut campaign, which had United fans believing they had uncovered a new Old Trafford icon.

Solskjaer has been building towards this moment and is beginning to turn doubters into believers.

Now it’s Woodward who needs to show him the ultimate faith in the summer.