🔥Manchester United vs Watford preview: Premier League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Manchester United are aiming to win back-to-back games in the Premier League for just the third time this season when they welcome Watford to Old Trafford.

Watford earned a very rare win over United when these two teams met in December, another low point of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

Nigel Pearson had got Watford producing results again but two points from a possible nine against Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton have piled the pressure back on.

Date: 23, February 20, 2020

Venue: Old Trafford

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT

Prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Watford

You never know what team will turn up at Old Trafford most of the time. United have won at Stamford Bridge so it is likely they won’t on Sunday, just seems the way their season is going.

Nigel Pearson knows how to organise a team and will be looking at this game as a potential point – or more. Watford have beaten Wolves and held Spurs recently, so are more than capable of leaving Old Trafford with something.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Man Utd wins: 22

Draws: 5

Watford wins: 6

Match Analysis – Chelsea 0-2 Man United

Team news

Scott McTominay is set to return from injury after two months out.

The midfielder hasn’t played since damaging knee ligaments against Newcastle on Boxing Day, but he has made a quicker than expected recovery.

Mason Greenwood could also return against Watford after missing Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Club Bruges because of illness.

