🔥Manchester United vs Watford: Confirmed team news, line-ups and latest injuries🔥

Scott McTominay has returned for Manchester United’s clash with Watford after two months out with injury.

The midfielder hasn’t played since damaging knee ligaments against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

But he has made a quicker than expected recovery, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailing his attitude ahead of his comeback, and is named in the matchday squad this afternoon.

The United manager said: “I’m not surprised because that’s the type he is. He’s a physical specimen. He’s a leader, he never shirks a tackle and he brings everyone with him.”

McTominay’s return is a major boost to United’s hopes of securing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification – particularly in the absence of Paul Pogba, who Solskjaer revealed this week is nowhere near to getting back on the pitch after ankle surgery.

Something different: Bruno Fernandes has impressed (Getty Images)

With January signing Bruno Fernandes – a starter today – adding a new attacking dimension to United’s midfield, McTominay’s presence gives Solskjaer much-needed options as he negotiates the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup in the remaining months of the season.

Mason Greenwood also returns against Watford after missing Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Club Bruges because of illness.

Solskjaer is looking for United to build on Monday’s 2-0 win against Chelsea when they welcome Watford to Old Trafford. And he wants a response to his side’s 2-0 defeat to the relegation-threatened club when they played at Vicarage Road in December.

Odion Ighalo is on the bench for the third game in a row, hoping for a run out against his former side.

Confirmed team news

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, James, Martial

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Romero, Ighalo, McTominay, Chong, Williams

Watford: Foster, Dawson, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Doucoure, Deulofeu, Deeney

Subs: Gomes, Mariappa, Cleverley, Welbeck, Chalobah, Gray, Sarr

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)