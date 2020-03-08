🔥Manchester United vs Man City LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League derby between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earned a landmark victory at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season as United aim to complete a double of their rivals for the first time since 2008-09.

Even with the title gone for priorities are elsewhere, City will not want to suffer another defeat in the derby after so much success in recent years.

United captain Harry Maguire is an injury doubt, while the visitors are sweating over the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne.

Team news

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James will all be assessed ahead of the game.

All three missed Thursday’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Derby and will face late fitness tests on Saturday.

Maguire turned his ankle in training, while Wan-Bissaka is struggling with a back problem. James is recovering from a knock.

Kevin De Bruyne will be given every chance to make the derby. The Belgium playmaker is recovering from a shoulder injury, but Manchester City do not want to risk further damage with the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid coming up later this month.

And Pep Guardiola has confirmed Leroy Sane has no chance of being involved against Manchester United as City continue to manage his return from knee ligament damage.

It is believed De Bruyne is eager to be part of the match at Old Trafford and City will assess him over the weekend.