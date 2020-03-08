🔥Manchester United vs Man City lineups: Confirmed teams and XIs as Maguire is fit but De Bruyne ruled out🔥

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James all pass late fitness tests to start for Manchester United against City.

All three missed Thursday’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Derby but are ready for kick-off at Old Trafford. Maguire turned his ankle in training, while Wan-Bissaka was struggling with a back problem. James has recoveredf rom a knock.

Kevin De Bruyne was given every chance to make today’s Manchester derby but misses out altogether.

The Belgium playmaker is recovering from a shoulder injury, but City do not want to risk further damage with the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid coming up later this month.

Phil Foden starts in his place, ahead of a front pairing of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

Confirmed starting XIs

Manchester United: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan Bissaka, Matic, Fred, Williams, Bruno Fernandes, James, MartialSubs: Bailly, Mata, Romero, Ighalo, Greenwood, Tuanzebe, McTominay

Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, Aguero, SterlingSubs: Bravo, Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Silva, Mendy, Mahrez, Garcia