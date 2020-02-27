🔥Manchester United vs Club Brugge starting XIs: Confirmed team news, lineups and latest injuries🔥

Odion Ighalo will make his full debut for Manchester United after being selected for the Europa League last-32 second-leg clash against Club Brugge.

The 30-year-old, who arrived on a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day, has made a number of appearances as a substitute for United.

But the Nigerian striker will now lead the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they aim to qualify for the last-16, with Anthony Martial rested for the game at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has also been boosted by the return of Scott McTominay after sustaining a knee injury against Burnley in December.

The 22-year-old starts in a two-man midfield alongside Fred, with Nemanja Matic making way.

Sergio Romero continues in goal as he has done in five Europa League matches so far this season and first-choice stopper David De Gea is on the bench.

But there is no place in the starting XI for teenage forward Mason Greenwood, who only makes the bench despite topping United’s scoring charts with four goals in five appearances in the competition.

Confirmed team news

Manchester United XI: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; James, Bruno Fernandes, Mata; IghaloSubs: De Gea, Lindelof, Lingard, Greenwood, Matic, Chong, Williams

Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Deli, Ricca; Kossounou, Rits, Vanaken; De Cuyper, Tau, OkerekeSubs: Horvath, Mitrovic, Sobol, Diatta, De Ketelaere, Krmencik, Schrijvers.