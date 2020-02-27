🔥Manchester United vs Club Brugge LIVE stream, which TV channel and how to watch Europa League football tonight🔥

Manchester United will be hoping to book their place in the Europa League last 16 against Club Brugge tonight.

After a 1-1 draw over in Belgium last week, there is still work to do for United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes was rested that night, making an immediate impact off the bench before chipping in with a goal and an assist against Watford on Sunday.

United will be expected to take care of business tonight with the visitors also travelling without key man Emmanuel Dennis, who tormented United’s back line in the first leg.

Here’s how you can follow all the action.

In Pictures | Man Utd train ahead of Club Brugge second leg

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.