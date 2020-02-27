🔥Manchester United vs Club Brugge LIVE: Europa League commentary stream, early team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Europa League coverage of Manchester United vs Club Brugge LIVE.

There is still work for United to do tonight with this last 32 clash poised at 1-1 after last week’s first leg in Belgium.

Bruno Fernandes was rested that evening but could keep his place in the starting XI tonight as he looks to continue his bright start to life in Manchester.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog with James Robson in place at Old Trafford.

Live Updates

Read more…

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-27T09:42:35.336Z

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Club Brugge in the Europa League. We have all your build-up and team news right here as we count down to kick-off later tonight where James Robson will be our man at Old Trafford.

Can’t see the Manchester United vs Club Brugge LIVE: Champions League commentary stream, early team news and build-up blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2. Coverage begins at 7:30pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.