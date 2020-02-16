🔥Manchester United travelling squad for Chelsea: Seven ruled out as Odion Ighalo joins team-mates🔥

Manchester United will be without seven first-team players for Monday’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side return to league action following a two-week winter break, during which the squad travelled to Marbella for a warm-weather training camp.

Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah were all stepping up their rehabilitation during the trip to Spain, but Monday’s fixture comes too soon for the trio.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford remain sidelined, while Lee Grant is unavailable.

Solskjaer said: “I don’t think we’ll get anyone back for the Chelsea game. Because Scotty, Axel, Tim, they didn’t join too much so they’re not ready to play that game. And Paul is not ready, of course.”

Nemanja Matic is suspended for the trip to face his former side, but Odion Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut after joining up with his new team-mates for the first time at the weekend.

The former Watford striker had spent two weeks training away from the club’s Carrington base over fears surrounding coronavirus. There is no suggestion he contracted the virus, but following Ighalo’s flight in from China the club put measures in place to be certain before allowing him to train alongside his new colleagues.

The 30-year-old could make his debut on Monday.

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Manchester United

“I never said he [Ighalo] was going to be ready to play on Monday,” Solskjaer added. “He’ll be involved with us and he’ll travel down with us and, obviously, now he’s out of that two-week period of precaution and it’s a precaution we’ve made.

“He’ll travel with us and let’s see if he’s involved or not. He’s done his [training programme] and it was always going to be a case of him having to integrate into the group anyway after having been out in China. He needs to get used to the players and the team and up to speed as quick as he can.”