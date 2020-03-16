🔥Manchester United training plans revealed as returning Paul Pogba impresses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Paul Pogba will be ready to return for Manchester United as soon as the Premier League gets back underway.

The France midfielder is back in training and will get involved in full sessions with the first team after recovering from ankle surgery.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will train as normal despite the postponement of the season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The United manager has been encouraged by Pogba’s attitude to his rehabilitation after missing the majority of the campaign – and even hinted he would have declared himself available for the postponed game against Tottenham on Sunday if required.

“I had a nice conversation with him the other day and I don’t think he’d be against it if I asked him,” he said.

Solskjaer has made increasingly encouraging noises about Pogba amid suggestions the 27-year-old would be open to scrapping plans to try to secure a move this summer.

Positive noises: Pogba has encouraged Solskjaer with his attitude to rehab (PA)

After Thursday’s Europa League win against LASK, Solskjaer discussed the £89m man’s future, declaring: “Paul’s our player and he’s got a year plus an option so you can expect Paul to be here.”

Marcus Rashford’s chances of returning for the end of the season have also been boosted by the league’s postponement until April 3.

His management company delivered an update on the striker’s fitness after suffering a double stress fracture of the back.

In an Instagram post they wrote: “It’s been a while since we saw the number 10 in action… Not long now though hopefully. Injuries are part of the parcel, it’s also a time to reflect and analyse performance with an aim to improve.”