🔥Manchester United training in Malaga: Latest pictures of Bruno Fernandes and team-mates during winter break🔥

Manchester United are taking advantage of their extended Premier League winter break by basking in the sunny climes of Malaga.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flew his squad out to Spain for a six-day warm-weather training camp and the players have been put through their paces ahead of their bid to close the gap on Chelsea in the race for the top four at Stamford Bridge in Sunday.

The trip has also allowed Bruno Fernandes to gel with his new team-mates after arriving from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese midfielder appears to have settled in quickly too, with Daniel James in particular impressed with the 24-year-old’s impact so far.

Solskjaer has been boosted by the returns of Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe, who had both been sidelined for several weeks with injury.

Bruno Fernandes (R) trains with his Manchester United team-mates Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

United are still without Odion Ighalo, who did not travel to Spain due to fears over the coronavirus and has been training indoors back in Manchester.

But the Nigerian is in line to make his debut against Chelsea when the two teams meet at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

