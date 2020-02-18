🔥Manchester United to lose Paul Pogba this summer as Mino Raiola relationship turns sour🔥

Paul Pogba believes he will finally get his wish to leave Manchester United this summer. And figures within Old Trafford now feel they must cut ties with the wantaway midfielder.

Pogba now looks certain to secure a move as relations between Mino Raiola and United turn toxic.

The France international thought he would get his dream move to Real Madrid last summer – but the Spanish giants’ failure to get anywhere near to United’s £150m valuation ended hopes of a link-up with his idol Zinedine Zidane.

Now with Juventus also in the running for his signature there is a belief a suitable offer will end what has been a desperately disappointing return to United.

Raiola alluded to an agreement with Ole Gunnar Solskjær when launching a personal attack on the Norwegian over Twitter on Monday night.

The super agent said: “Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things he said in the summer to Paul.”

He followed that up with an interview with TalkSPORT, where he gave the clearest indication yet that his client is on the verge of leaving Old Trafford.

“He is only committed to Manchester United until after the European Championship,” he said. “The only focus there is to get back as soon as possible into the team to help the team, and to have a good end of the season for Manchester United.

“He is committed to Manchester United only until the end of the European Championship, and then we will talk to the club if we need to.”

In Pictures | Odion Ighalo makes Man Utd debut

There is growing talk that Pogba may even have played his last game for the club, which could be potentially damaging to his Euro 2020 hopes.

When Solskjaer was asked if he could categorically confirm the 26-year-old would play once he recovers from ankle surgery, he failed to offer any assurances.

Figures within United believe they must finally cash in on Pogba in a summer that Ed Woodward has already described as an “important opportunity.”

The January signing of Bruno Fernandes is the first part of Solskjaer’s midfield rebuild, with James Maddison and Jack Grealish on his wanted list when the transfer window reopens.

Even if United don’t get their full asking price for Pogba, anything above the £89m they paid for him in 2016 would go a long way to boosting Solskjaer’s budget, with a striker, right winger and No10 on his wanted list.