🔥Manchester United team news: Anthony Martial out vs LASK; Paul Pogba set to return next week🔥

Anthony Martial is doubt for Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham on Sunday – but Paul Pogba is set to return next week.

Martial collided with the post in the derby win against Manchester City and has failed to recover in time to face LASK in the Europa League.

The France striker was left behind as United flew out to Austria on Wednesday and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he is struggling to be back for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But there is better news regarding Paul Pogba, who is due to resume full training following ankle surgery, which could see him involved in the FA Cup quarter-final tie with Norwich.

Solskjaer said: “Anthony hurt himself when he slid into the post, so he is not ready for this game.

(Getty Images)

“Hopefully for Sunday, but not sure. Paul is getting closer, but not ready yet. He hasn’t trained with the team yet, but by next week he will be ready.”

Odion Ighalo is set to start up front against LASK in a game that will be behind closed doors on Thursday over coronavirus fears.

Solskjaer added: “The players are focused and concentrating on the job. These are difficult circumstances – not just for football, but society.

“We have to do what we’re told and get on with the game if that’s what authorities think we should do.

“We will have to create own atmosphere in the team and game. We’re used to training with no spectators and have played behind closed doors friendlies.

“They’re focused and ready to perform even with no spectators. Of course it will be strange.”