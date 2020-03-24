🔥Manchester United targets Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland most valuable young footballers – CIES🔥

Jadon Sancho is the most valuable young player in world football, according to a study by CIES.

Sancho has shone at Borussia Dortmund since joining the German club from Manchester City as a 16-year-old.

The 19-year-old is now an England international and one of the Bundesliga’s top attacking talents, with Manchester United making him their top attacking target.

It remains to be seen whether United can convince Sancho to swap Dortmund for Salford this summer, but it could cost them a near-world-record fee to do so.

The CIES Football Observatory has calculated that Sancho is worth an estimated €198.8million (£184m), though it is suggested that this is likely to be his peak value.

Standard Sport understands Chelsea also want Sancho, with a £120m fee having been touted – but CIES’ study appears to suggest BVB may be undervaluing their forward.

Unsurprisingly, Sancho’s Dortmund team-mate Erling Braut Haaland is valued at €101m (£93.6m) following his sensational season.

United backed out of signing Haaland in January given the level of control Mino Raiola will exert over any follow-up move for Haaland, though CIES states his value is “destined to grow.”

Elsewhere, Brazilian pair Rodrygo (€88.9m/£82.24m) and Vinicus Jr (€73.9m/£68.3m) show Real Madrid’s plans for the future are looking good.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also highly valued, with his new five-year Chelsea contract likely contributing to a value of €72.3m/£62.88m.

While United’s top targets, Sancho and Haaland, would cost the Red Devils a pretty penny, they also have some highly valued talent of their own.

Breakthrough seasons for Mason Greenwood (€50.6m/£46.81m) and Brandon Williams (€13.2m/£12.21m) have seen their values rocket, while Man City’s Phil Foden (€50.4m/£46.62m) should see his value rise if, as expected, Pep Guardiola given him the chance to succeed David Silva.

Two young north London talents are also highly prized, with Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon (€38.9m/£36m) and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (€25.2m/£23.3m) increasing their transfer values.