🔥Manchester United stunned by Mino Raiola Twitter attack on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over Paul Pogba🔥

Manchester United were left stunned as Mino Raiola went to war with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over Paul Pogba.

But Solskjaer dismissed the super agent’s Twitter rant as pointless after his side thrust themselves back into the race for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win at Chelsea.

Raiola launched a personal attack on the Norwegian just moments before kick-off at Stamford Bridge in a move that threatened to derail United’s chances of closing the gap on the top four.

But Solskjaer delivered a blunt response to the attempts to goad him on the Internet.

“People can say whatever they want in the world today on social media and it makes headlines,” he said. “I don’t really need to say anything.

“It didn’t seem to bother any of our players, or anyone, so I’m not going to comment on that.”

Raiola’s astonishing attack blind-sided United just as Solskjaer was delivering his final instructions to his players ahead of a game that could have seen them slip nine points adrift of Chelsea.

In an inflammatory post, he responded to Solskjaer’s claims that United will determine wantaway midfielder Pogba’s future in the summer.

He tweeted: “Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property. Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner.”

He added: “Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things he said in the summer to Paul.”

United officials were left stunned by the outburst, which only pushes Pogba closer to the exit door at Old Trafford.

But it had no impact on the night as Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire secured three crucial points.

Solskjaer added: “We want to be in the Champions League next year and have given ourselves a chance with this result. But we need to improve, need to improve on creating chances, scoring goals.”