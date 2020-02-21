🔥Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo promises better after cameo appearances🔥

Odion Ighalo has promised fans the best is yet to come after settling in at Manchester United with two cameo appearances this week.

Ighalo came off the bench in the closing stages of Monday’s win over Chelsea before coming on in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Club Brugge on Thursday.

He was denied a dream debut when Willy Caballero did well to block Ighalo’s low shot with his legs at Stamford Bridge after the United striker had been slipped through by Fred.

The 30-year-old is in line to make his first appearance at Old Trafford against former club Watford on Sunday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to rotate his men to ease the burden on his first XI.

Ighalo has twice replaced Antony Martial, but asked about the possibility of starting alongside the Frenchman, he said: “That is the decision of the coach.

“My job is just to work hard every day in training and, when called upon to help the team, I do so.”

United sit three points outside the top four ahead of the visit of struggling Watford and Ighalo is relishing the opportunity to showcase his improving game.

In Pictures | Odion Ighalo trains with Man Utd team-mates

“I have played in Premier League before, I know what is required,” Ighalo said.

“I know you have to be very strong and physical, get to hold some balls up for your team to push forwards, so I am working towards that. I am getting better and better. We have good players there.

Solskjaer raised the possibility of Ighalo extending his stay beyond the six-month loan deal ahead of his debut last week, and Ighalo has since stated he would jump at the chance.

He added: “Of course [I would be willing to extend my stay], should I get the opportunity.”