🔥Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford a doubt for Euro 2020, warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cast major doubts over Marcus Rashford playing again for Manchester United season – which threatens to rule him out of the Euros.

The England striker is recovering from a double stress of the back – and Solskjaer has revealed his recuperation has not gone as well as expected.

Rashford, himself, claimed recently he would be back before the end of the season – but the revelation from United’s manager ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie with Club Bruges is desperate news for England manager Gareth Southgate.

Solskjaer said: “I would hope he’s playing this season. It will just be touch and go towards the end.

“Hopefully we can get through this tournament and prolong the season.

“It takes time. I’m not a doctor. I was hoping he would recover quicker than what it looks like he’s going to be out for. Another few months definitely.

If he’s not fit enough he won’t go (to the Euros).”

Rashford hasn’t played since suffering the injury in United’s FA Cup third round replay with Wolves in January.

In the immediate aftermath of that, he was quick to try alleviate concerns that his season was over, tweeting: “I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top four.”

Rashford’s back problem ‘new injury’, says Solskjaer

But Solskjaer, who had initially suggested his leading scorer would be out for a matter of weeks, explained: “He had a scan and it was maybe more severe than what we hoped and expected. He felt fine a few days before that.

“I didn’t know it takes that time to recover. When it heals he will be stronger for it so it’s important we don’t rush it.”