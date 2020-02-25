🔥Manchester United star Paul Pogba admits Liverpool deserve Premier League title🔥

Paul Pogba has praised Liverpool for their unbeaten Premier League campaign, admitting Manchester United’s arch-rivals deserve to lift the trophy.

The France international has started just five Premier League games this season – the last coming on Boxing Day – as United have endured another tough season scrambling for a fourth place finish.

Liverpool meanwhile are marching towards their first league title in 30 years with Arsenal’s unbeaten record now firmly in their sights.

Pogba insists no one in the United dressing room wants to see Jurgen Klopp’s side lift the trophy, but reluctantly admits they will be deserving winners.

In Pictures | Liverpool vs West Ham | 24/02/2020

“They are so way ahead of everyone else,” Pogba told EPSN.

“They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

“As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don’t want them to win the title. We don’t want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to opposition team, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today.

“They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they [lost the final to Real Madrid].”