🔥Manchester United star Marcus Rashford set to be fit when Premier League season resumes as he steps up recovery🔥

Marcus Rashford has stepped up his recovery from back injury, meaning he is likely to be available for Manchester United if the season resumes. 

The England international has been sidelined since suffering a double stress fracture in January. 

It meant he faced a race to be back in time for the closing stages of the season and the Euros. 

But the coronavirus lockdown has seen football suspended in this country until April 30 at the earliest. 

The Euros have also been postponed until next year. 

The FA, Premier and Uefa remain committed to completing the season – even if it means playing through the summer. 

And Rashford’s imminent return to fitness will be a major boost to United‘s bid to qualify for the Champions League. 

