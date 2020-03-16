🔥Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League Player of the Month🔥

Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for February following a strong start to life at Manchester United.

Fernandes, 25, completed his long-awaited move to United during the January transfer window, signing from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth an initial £47million.

The Portugal international had been linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, and the pressure was immediately on Fernandes to add the creativity Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield has been lacking.

Fortunately for United, Fernandes has taken to English football immediately, and has quickly become the club’s lynchpin in the middle with two goals and three assists in five Premier League appearances so far.

United are unbeaten with Fernandes in the starting lineup, taking 11 points from a possible 15 – including wins against Chelsea and Manchester City, with Fernandes providing assists in both games.

Fernandes’ form has seen him pick up a hat-trick of awards: in addition to being named Player of the Month by the Premier League for February, he also collected the same prize from the PFA and United respectively.​