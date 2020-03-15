🔥Manchester United stand to pay £22.5m penalty to Adidas after Premier League suspension due to coronavirus🔥

Manchester United stand to pay a penalty if they fail to qualify for the Champions League two years in a row – which could be a problem for them if the season is voided due to the coronavirus.

As part of their world record £750m shirt sponsorship deal with Adidas, United face a 30 percent cut if they go back-to-back seasons outside of European football’s premier competition.

That would cost them £22.5m, which it is believed would be spread over the course of the contract.

But given the exceptional circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not clear if the clause would be enforced – especially if the season is annulled.

Premier League football has been suspended until April 3, with the intention to fulfil the remaining fixtures once the season is resumed.

But it is not certain when football will be able to return, or if measures such as ending the season early or voiding it will have to be considered.

There will be no Premier League action until at least April 4 (AP)

In both of those cases, United’s hopes of returning to the Champions League would be impacted.

As recently as last month the club advised investors on the New York Stock Exchange that it expected to be back in the competition next season.

In a filing to the Securities and Exchnage Commission, United stated: “Revenue is currently being recognised based on management’s estimate as at 31 December 2019 that the full minimum guarantee amount is the most likely amount that will be received, as management does not expect two consecutive seasons of non-participation in the Champions League.”