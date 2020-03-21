🔥Manchester United signing Erling Haaland would have closed the gap on Liverpool and City, says Paul Ince🔥

Manchester United missed their opportunity to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool by allowing Erling Braut Haaland to “slip through the net”, according to Paul Ince.

The 19-year-old was Man Utd’s top target in January after bursting onto the scene with Red Bull Salzburg, scoring eight goals in six games in the Champions League.

But the deal failed to materialise and the Norwegian sensation joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund instead, although Standard Sport understands Haaland remains on the club’s radar.

Haaland has proven to be an instant hit for the German outfit, scoring 11 goals in just nine appearances and former United player Ince believes the Red Devils made a colossal error by not finalising a deal for Haaland.

“If they want to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool then they need a world-class striker,” Ince told Goal.

“They had the chance with Haaland, the young kid who went to Dortmund, that was sad really.

“He is a very, very good player who can improve and you can’t let people like that slip through the net.”

United eventually signed Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, both of whom have hit the ground running so far at Old Trafford.

But Ince says Solskjaer needs to find a striker who can guarantee goals every week.

“That was disappointing that they couldn’t get him [Haaland]. They have got to have someone in who gets 20-25 goals a season.

“There are players who Ole will still feel should not be there next year. There will be more players leaving and more coming in. I think you have to get the right balance.”