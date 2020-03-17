🔥Manchester United shut training base to combat coronavirus🔥

Manchester United have shut down training in latest measures to combat coronavirus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad will undergo personal plans until further notice after government guidelines advised people to work from home where possible.

Professional football in this country has been postponed until April 4 as a result of the pandemic.

United had initially intended on training as normal this week, Paul Pogba returning to full first team sessions after recovering from ankle surgery. But following Monday’s update by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the club have instructed their stars to stay away.

It’s understood the situation is constantly being reviewed.

The public have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and contact with others in a bid to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

United had already taken their own measures last week by limiting access to first team training at their Carrington complex to essential staff and players only.

Visitors and journalists were asked to complete questionnaires regarding recent travel and potential exposure to coronavirus.

Players were also ordered to stop signing autographs and posing for selfies with fans.