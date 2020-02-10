🔥Manchester United set for summer transfer spree as Ed Woodward eyes 'important opportunity' to rebuild squad🔥

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has paved the way for major transfers in the summer, describing the window as “an important opportunity” for the club.

In a wide-reaching address, the under fire executive vice-chairman acknowledged a turbulent season under Ole Gunnar Solskjær and reaffirmed his commitment to delivering the game’s biggest prizes.

He defended the spending of owners, the Glazers, and insisted United are on track to return to their former glories.

United completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January, with Odion Ighalo arriving as an emergency loan. But Solskjær will be backed in the summer, with Jadon Sancho, James Maddison and Jack Grealish on his radar.

Woodward said: “Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our academy with high-quality acquisitions.

“Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window.

“As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity.”

Solskjaer’s side currently sit eighth in the table and are in danger of missing out on the Champions League for the second year in succession. They are also on course for their worst-ever Premier League points total.

But Woodward added: “We remain in contention in the Europa League and the FA Cup, as well as for Champions League qualification, so there is still lots to play for.

”However, as a club and a board, we do recognise that we are not yet where we want to be. It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles.

“Although progress may not always be smooth, everyone across the club is focused and committed on playing their part in helping achieve those aims.”

Woodward’s address was made at the club’s recent fan forum and read out in his absence.

In a season that has seen him come under personal attack from fans angered by United’s on-going decline on the pitch, he confronted issues such as spending and the recruitment strategy.

The forum – held on January 31 – came in the same week as his Cheshire mansion was targeted by a group wearing hoodies, balaclavas and carrying flares.

He continued: “Significant work has already been done – and investments made – to strengthen the academy and we’re pleased with the progress being made behind-the-scenes to ensure we have the right players, the right infrastructure, and the right culture to sustain long-term success.

”Similarly, there has been extensive work on our recruitment process, with considerable investment in scouting, data and analytics.

“The recruitment department is working to a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff.

“We had consistently taken the view that – because January is not an optimal time in terms of availability of players – we would only buy in January if players we had already targeted for the summer became available and we were pleased that this strategy played out with the signing of Bruno Fernandes.

“Bruno Fernandes and the players we brought in last summer are evidence that our process is the right one. There has been no shortage of investment in players over the past few years, with over £200m spent since Ole became manager; our aim is to ensure that we continue to achieve consistency in quality of recruitment.”

Woodward also pointed to wider-reaching investment, adding: “Off the pitch, it is important to note that the commercial elements of the club are geared to ensuring we have a self-sustaining model which supports investment in the playing side.

“Meanwhile we continuously look for ways to improve the experience of fans – from the £11m investment to transform facilities for disabled supporters at Old Trafford, improvements in security, engagement with fan groups around stadium atmosphere or a potential rail seating trial, to ongoing reviews of match day catering and beverage provision.”