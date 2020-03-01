🔥Manchester United rescued by VAR as Everton settle for a point after disallowed winner🔥

VAR came to Manchester United’s rescue after a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made five changes from the team that beat Club Brugge in midweek, with Anthony Martial returning to the line-up after a slight injury kept out of the midweek clash.

David De Gea came back into the side in place of Sergio Romero but the Spaniard endured a nightmare start to the game.

The Spaniard took too much time dwelling in possession and Dominic Calvert-Lewin charged down his angles. The United stopper slammed his panicked clearance against the Everton striker and it ricocheted into the back of the net after just three minutes.

Calvert-Lewin nearly doubled the damage only a minute later, breaking through on goal but this time De Gea foiled his effort with a fine fingertip save. One error, one top save – all in the space of a minute.

United were looking to hit back immediately and were only denied by the woodwork as Nemanja Matic curled his effort against the upright.

Curiously, it was Matic again who had a chance to equalise, firing a low shot which Jordan Pickford did well to push away as United ramped up the pressure.

On the half-hour mark, it finally paid dividends. Everton made a hash of playing out from the back and when the ball came to Bruno Fernandes, there was only one thing on his mind, striking with venom from 25 yards to beat Pickford, although the goalkeeper will be disappointed not have kept out the shot.

The first half ended with a flurry of yellow cards as both sides struggled to keep a lid on their tempers but after the interval, it was a lot quieter as the tempo died down.

That was until Gylfi Sigurdsson, with a free-kick on the edge of the box, shattered the woodwork with a pinpoint free-kick and United suddenly found themselves on the back foot.

Solskjaer sent on Odion Ighalo and Juan Mata late on in search of a goal and they very nearly found the winner when Pickford made a crucial double save right at the death to deny Fernandes and then Ighalo at point-blank range.

Everton thought they had won it deep into stoppage time only for VAR to rule out Calvert-Lewin’s deflected strike for offside as the Red Devils settled for a point.

Live Updates

RED CARD!

2020-03-01T15:56:23.896Z

RED CARD! Ancelotti sent off after the final whistle!Well, it all happened right at the end there and Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been SENT OFF at the final whistle.A bit bizarre really because the goal was correctly chalked off.

Photo: Reuters

FULL TIME

2020-03-01T15:55:35.520Z

FULL TIME | Everton 1-1 Manchester UnitedWhat an extraordinary game. Man Utd nearly nicked it, then Everton thought they won it – only for VAR to intervene.The spoils are shared and on the balance of play, it’s a fair result.

VAR

2020-03-01T15:52:06.310Z

90+2 mins: GOAL….NO! IT’S BEEN DISALLOWED!Everton celebrate wildly as they think they’ve won it in the dying moments when Calvert-Lewin’s strike is deflected by Maguire and it rolls past Sigurdsson into the net.But VAR rules the Icelandic midfielder was interfering with play and it did feel like the right decision. Everton are furious of course.

Photo: PA

2020-03-01T15:48:56.543Z

90 mins: DOUBLE SAVE FROM PICKFORD!Outstanding work from the Everton goalkeeper, first to deny Fernandes and then at point-blank ranges, beats away Ighalo’s effort.He’s certainly redeemed himself there.

Photo: AP

SUBS

2020-03-01T15:47:41.000Z

89 mins: Brandon Williams replaces Martial and that would suggest Solskjaer is happy to settle for the point.

2020-03-01T15:47:20.370Z

87 mins: Everton are finishing strongly here and United are having to dig deep, with Maguire saving them on a number of occasions in the last few minutes.The Toffees have a corner now and it’s going to be Baines to whip in the delivery.

2020-03-01T15:42:32.000Z

83 mins: Fred, already on a booking, clips Richarlison on the left and is perhaps fortunate to escape a second booking.Then again, he never should’ve been booked in the first place for that non-handball. That’s evened out now.

SUBS

2020-03-01T15:41:05.123Z

82 mins: Another game unscathed for Andre Gomes and he gets a big ovation as he comes off to be replaced by Moise Kean.

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-01T15:40:22.510Z

80 mins: Bizarrely, Sidibe comes back onto the pitch without permission from the referee and goes into the book. What a dreadful rule that is.

2020-03-01T15:38:41.756Z

78 mins: Some concern here for Sidibe, who slides into the advertising hoardings and doesn’t get back up. He’s receiving treatment off the pitch and Everton are currently down to 10 men.

2020-03-01T15:35:41.000Z

76 mins: Bruno Fernandes is continuing to prove a menace on the counter for United and this time the Portuguese tries to pick out Martial at the far post, but it’s an excellent clearance from Keane.

Photo: AP

SUBS

2020-03-01T15:31:40.793Z

72 mins: A positive double change from Solskjaer.He’s sent on Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo for Greenwood and McTominay.

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-01T15:29:41.000Z

70 mins: Fred is incensed after being penalised for handball but it came off his knee!The Brazilian protests furiously and earns a yellow card for his choice of words. He had every right to be angry with that, though. A poor decision.Sigurdsson takes the free-kick but it hits the wall.

2020-03-01T15:28:36.246Z

69 mins: Calvert-Lewin beats the offside trap and races away from Maguire.With very few options in the middle, he makes De Gea work at the front post to push his effort wide. Corner to Everton, who look the more dangerous team at the moment.

2020-03-01T15:25:56.746Z

66 mins: Since the break, United haven’t troubled Pickford anywhere near as much as they did in the first half. Might be time for Solskjaer to look to his bench, with Juan Mata an obvious candidate to come on.

SUBS

2020-03-01T15:21:35.210Z

62 mins: Second change for Everton: Theo Walcott comes off after a quiet afternoon, with Bernard taking his place.

2020-03-01T15:21:04.220Z

61 mins: Greenwood bursts through the middle and the flag stays down.The teenager waits for support from Martial and lays it off to him, but with Fernandes open at the far post, his cross is blocked.From the resulting corner, the Portuguese shoots over the bar.

2020-03-01T15:16:30.393Z

56 mins: OFF THE POST!United breathe a long sigh of relief as Sigurdsson’s free-kick crashes against the woodwork before Calvert-Lewin scuffs the rebound.The home side are growing in confidence.

Photo: AFP

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-01T15:14:18.000Z

55 mins: Calvert-Lewin is proving to be a menace again for the United backline and this time he’s hauled down by Lindelöf as he bared down on goal. Yellow for the centre-back.Sigurdsson fancies a crack from 20 yards out here…

2020-03-01T15:12:56.000Z

52 mins: A somewhat lower tempo in this second half so far, coupled with a few niggly fouls again.United looked the more likely to take the lead in the first half, but the break has maybe just allowed Everton to regroup.

