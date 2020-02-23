🔥Manchester United ratings: Bruno Fernandes transforms midfield, Luke Shaw and Dan James impress🔥

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Watford at Old Trafford as Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal since his January arrival.

James Robson was in attendance in Manchester to run the rule over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

David de Gea: 6

(Action Images via Reuters)

One smart save kept out Doucoure – and, once again, had VAR to thank for this latest clean sheet.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6

Someone has definitely reminded Wan-Bissaka that he used to be a winger. He’s hugely improved in that aspect in recent months. There is still work to be done, but he is getting beyond the last man on more occasions than at the start of the season. Should have at least hit the target with a golden chance at the far post though.

Victor Lindelof: 5

Just looks shaky of late when up against any sort of pace or physicality. Did improve with one particularly robust challenge to stop Doucoure on the break.

Harry Maguire: 6

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nearly caught out for an early mix-up with Matic, but recovered from that. Important interceptions in the second half to cut Watford’s crosses. Should have scored with a golden chance.

Luke Shaw: 8

Got United out of trouble when Deeney looked set to capitalise on a mix-up between Maguire and Matic, and later denied the same player again with an important clearance at the back post.

Fred: 5

As busy and energetic as ever, but use of the ball let him down as he struggled to cope with Watford’s pressing. A highlight was his drive forward to set up Martial – but his own shooting remains woeful.

Matic: 6

Sloppy start and, like Fred, was rattled by the speed of Watford’s pressing, but vastly improved as the game went on.

Mason Greenwood: 7

(PA)

Provides a real goal threat on the right and this was a performance full of menace, which saw him score a screamer into the top corner.

Bruno Fernandes: 8

Opened up his account with a Pogba-esque penalty – and you suspect it will be the first of many. What a difference he has made to United’s midfield. Constantly looking for the runs of United’s forwards & also making those darts into the box himself. Set up Martial and Greenwood to make it a goal and three assists in a week.

Daniel James: 7

One of his brighter games in recent times. Set up Fred for a good chance first half and also played Fernandes through for United’s penalty. Looks so much more at home on the left.

Anthony Martial: 7

(PA)

Three goals in a week – and this was the pick of them with a wonderful drag back and flick in the tightest of spaces. Solskjaer says he’s retraining him as a No9 – this was another sign of those efforts.

Sub: McTominay (Fred, 80)

Looked sharp in only a cameo, which is a huge boost for Solskjaer.

Sub: Chong (Greenwood, 80)

Narrowly wide with an effort – but probably should have squared for Ighalo.

Sub: Ighalo (Martial, 80)

So close to getting off the mark. He should be a useful addition.