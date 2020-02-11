🔥Manchester United pressure 'won't faze' Odion Ighalo as fitness regime revealed🔥

Odion Ighalo will not be fazed by the pressure of playing for Manchester United says a top performance coach, who has outlined the striker’s current fitness regime as he pushes to get into top shape ahead of his debut.

Former Watford frontman Ighalo was a surprise late addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad on transfer deadline day last month, moving to Old Trafford from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal.

The 30-year-old will be expected to bolster a United frontline that has been depleted by a back injury sustained by Marcus Rashford and the failure to adequately replace Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku last summer.

After travelling from China to undergo a medical, Ighalo has been working hard alongside fitness coaches inside and away from United’s Carrington training base, with concerns over whether he would be allowed back into the UK due to the potential tightening of border restrictions amid the Coronavirus outbreak meaning he was omitted from the squad for a warm-weather training camp in Marbella.

United return to action after the winter break with Premier League matches against Chelsea and Watford and a two-legged Europa League last-32 tie against Belgian side Club Brugge, with Ighalo no doubt hoping to feature quickly for his boyhood club.

And while performance coach Wayne Richardson – of Richardson Sport, a leading independent coaching and athlete mentoring provider – says it is United officials that he will ultimately have to impress, he believes he has seen enough in his time working with the striker to know that Ighalo will not struggle with the lofty expectations at Old Trafford.

“We can always tell from the moment a player comes through the door about where their mindset is,” he told the Manchester Evening News. “This guy has walked through the door, he is ready to work, he is an athlete.

“When he goes out there he has got the weight of Manchester United on his shoulders in terms of the shirt. I don’t think that will faze him. He’s a good honest professional athlete who knows what he has to do to get to where he needs to be.”

Richardson says Ighalo was already in “decent shape” after arriving back in England and has been eager not to overload the player given that he had only recently started pre-season in China, where the domestic football campaign – currently delayed by the Coronavirus outbreak – typically runs from February to October.

Detailing the specifics of Ighalo’s regime, he said: “There will be a lot of strength work, legs, lowers, hamstrings, flexibility and mobility before we start going into a strength based session, and then in between that we have to be mindful that he is doing football with a one-to-one coach as well.

“So just getting back into it with his crossing, shooting, different things where the football coach is considered.”