🔥Manchester United plot Donny van de Beek move plus Harry Kane transfer latest🔥

Manchester United are planning to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to reports.

The Netherlands international appeared close to joining Los Blancos last summer but with the Spanish giants unable to offload James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale the move was put on hold.

The 22-year-old is reportedly eager to find a new challenge this coming summer transfer window with Marca reporting United will rival Real for his signature.

Elsewhere, Tottenham star Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move away from north London with the Daily Express claiming Juventus or Manchester City are possible destinations.

Kane the subject of transfer specuation. (AFP via Getty Images)

The England striker is reportedly open to leaving Tottenham for a club with better prospects of silverware at home and in Europe. United and Juventus are interested, but if the Italian side withdraws and picks up City forward Gabriel Jesus then Pep Guardiola will go after Kane, the paper says.

The likelihood of Odion Ighalo joining United permanently appears to be increasing. The Sun reports the Nigeria striker is ready to take a £6million pay cut to leave Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua after being loaned to Old Trafford in January.

The 30-year-old played a starring role with the first goal in United’s 5-0 Europa League win over LASK on Thursday night, taking his tally to four in eight games since joining the club.

Arsenal meanwhile have been linked with a move for West Ham defender Issa Diop. Mikel Arteta wants to start his rebuild by snapping up the move for the £60m-rated Frenchman, according to the Metro. The 23-year-old has impressed for the struggling Hammers since he was bought for £22.5m from Toulouse.

Tottenham meanwhile are said to be favourites to sign QPR starlet Eberechi Eze, according to The Sun.

Additional reporting from Press Association