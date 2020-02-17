🔥Manchester United players to wear black armbands against Chelsea in tribute to Harry Gregg🔥

Manchester United’s players will don black armbands during their Premier League clash with Chelsea in memory of the late Harry Gregg, the club have confirmed.

The death of United legend and former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Gregg at the age of 87 was announced by his foundation on Monday morning.

Gregg made 247 appearances for the Red Devils during a nine-year spell between 1957-66 and survived the 1958 Munich air disaster before heroically rescuing team-mates Bobby Charlton and Dennis Viollet from the burning wreckage along with a 20-month old baby and her pregnant mother.

United said it was with “deepest sadness” that they had learned of Gregg’s passing, describing him as “one of the greatest goalkeepers” and also “one of the greatest men” to have played for the club.

“His bravery in rushing to the aid of team-mates and other passengers during the Munich Air Disaster will never be forgotten,” United said in a statement.

“After the disaster, he was integral to the rebuilding of Matt Busby’s team, making 247 appearances for the club, and he remained a cherished part of the Manchester United family for the rest of his life.”

United also confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players would wear black armbands against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as a “mark of respect”.