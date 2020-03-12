Manchester United brushed LASK aside in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

James Robson was in Austria to run the rule over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men…

Sergio Romero 6

Very little to do. But what he did, he did without fuss.

Brandon Williams 6

Playing on the right, he was strong defensively – giving very little away – and also supported well going forward.

(REUTERS)

Eric Bailly 6

Blocked Frieser’s goal-bound effort early on when the game was goal-less. Solid performance.

Harry Maguire 7

Cut out a run by Klauss in the first half and dominated in United’s third. Should have done better when meeting Fernandes’ corner cleanly.

Luke Shaw 7

Another very positive display from him in his natural position at left back. Burst forward with some dangerous runs.

(REUTERS)

Fred 7

Magnificent pass for Mata’s goal. It typified his effectiveness at disrupting LASK’s flow and building United’s attacks.

Scott McTominay 7

A lot of purposeful drives forward to keep LASK on the back foot and applied the pressure with his forward passing.

Juan Mata 6

Missed three glorious chances in the area and mis-placed too many passes. But he went some way to making up for that with goal late on, which was reward for his ghosted runs into the box.

(UEFA via Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes 8

Just oozes with class. Provided the assist for Ighalo’s opening goal and also set the striker clear with another deft flick.

Daniel James 7

That goal should do his confidence the world of good. Decision-making needs to improve, but he’s posing much more of a threat of late.

Odion Ighalo 8

What a goal. It deserved to be in front of an audience, but he didn’t allow an eerily quiet stadium to affect him. Some brilliant touches and hold up play – and set up James for United’s second.

(PA)

Substitutes

Tahith Chong (for James, 71), 6: Set up Greenwood for his goal.

Andreas Pereira (for Fernandes, 78), 6: Got in on the goals with a long-ranger.

Mason Greenwood (for Ighalo, 85), 6: Got his customary goal. And it was a quality finish. What a talent.