🔥Manchester United player ratings: Not good enough again from Jesse Lingard as midfielders struggle🔥

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw away to Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash in Belgium.

James Robson was in attendance in Belgium to run the rule over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sergio Romero: 5

Usually so reliable, but he put United in a world of trouble by advancing so far off his line for Bonaventure’s goal. Redeemed himself partially with a near post save against the same player.

Victor Lindelof: 5

Too sluggish racing with Bonaventure for Bruges’ opening goal. Wasn’t happy dealing with the pace of the home side. Lucky Kossounou didn’t score late on after he failed to cut out a cross

Harry Maguire: 6

Oddly had a hand in Martial’s goal curtesy of his woefully misplaced pass that went for a throw. When Bruges made a mess of the set piece, Martial capitalised.

Not his best night.

Luke Shaw: 6

Caught out early on when De Cuyper nearly put Bruges ahead. Improved as the game went on.

Diogo Dalot: 6

Too sluggish racing with Bonaventure for Bruges’ opening goal, then beaten too easily by the same player in the area shortly after. Much better going forward – providing two crosses that deserved better finishes.

Andreas Pereira: 5

Forced save with a good early effort and was one of United’s more energetic players – but gave the ball away so frequently.

Nemanja Matic: 5

Important goal-line clearance prevented a disastrous start for United. Struggling to cope with the speed of Bruges.

Brandon Williams: 5

Could have been stronger up against Bonaventure for the striker’s goal and then had a dreadful effort when unmarked at the far post.

Juan Mata: 5

United’s slack use of the ball even extended to him. Improved after the break and Martial should have done better when Mata put him through on goal, but a tough night.

Anthony Martial: 6

Strong and fast for his goal, which came after being near-anonymous to that point.

Hit the post with another good effort shortly after, but should have converted a good second half chance.

Jesse Lingard: 5

Had a good chance early in the second half when failing to make Mignolet work. His general use of the ball wasn’t good enough.

Subs:

Odion Ighalo (for Martial, 67): 4

Given very little service.

Fred (for Pereira, 71): 5

His introduction immediately lifted the quality of United passing 5

Bruno Fernandes (for Dalot, 81): Too late to rate

Gave some much-needed drive to United’s midfield.

Not used: De Gea, Bailly, James, Wan-Bissaka