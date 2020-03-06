🔥Manchester United player ratings: Luke Shaw stakes his claim as Odion Ighalo silences his critics🔥

Manchester United strolled into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Derby County on Thursday evening.

James Robson was at Pride Park to run the rule over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sergio Romero 6

Forced into action more than he might have expected and dealt with it comfortably.

Diogo Dalot 5

A willing runner and outlet on the right, but his final ball let him down time and again.

(AP)

Eric Bailly 7

His return to fitness has been a welcome boost to United’s bid to secure Champions League football and end the season with silverware. Another encouraging performance.

Victor Lindelof 6

Showed his versatility playing on the left to accommodate Bailly. Largely dealt with Derby’s physicality up front.

Luke Shaw 8

Shaky start, but really grew into the game by offering United width on the left of attack. The dubious goals committee will have to decide if his first half strike was his or Lingard’s.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Scott McTominay 6

His muscle was needed in a keenly contested midfield, where he held his own without dominating.

Fred 7

The energy in United’s midfield – picked up loose balls and drove forward to try to breathe life into Solskjaer’s side.

Jesse Lingard 6

Gave the ball away far too frequently early on – but no doubting his effort and he grew into the game. May have claimed the unlikeliest of goals after Shaw’s shot appeared to flick off his back.

(Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes 6

One of his less effective games. Loads of energy as he tried to knit together a frontline that lacked fluidity for much of the first half.

Juan Mata 6

Struggled to stamp his authority on the game. United needed him to bring some composure to their attack, but he couldn’t find those incisive passes.

Odion Ighalo 8

He could prove to be a very astute signing for United. He certainly wasn’t their first choice and is highly unlikely to get a permanent deal – but three goals in two starts is evidence enough of what he can bring to this team.

(Getty Images)

Substitutes

Andreas Pereira, 5: Brought plenty of energy to keep the pressure on Derby.​

Anthony Martial, N/A

Brandon Williams, N/A