🔥Manchester United player ratings: Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka shine in controversial win🔥

Manchester United have Chelsea’s number this season, on Monday earning a league double over their rivals for the first time in Premier League history.
Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial both scored headers in a game which saw their opponents twice have goals disallowed.
James Robson was at Stamford Bridge to run the rule over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side…
David de Gea: 6
Well-covered by his defenders – and the woodwork.
He will play much better than this and concede more – but Chelsea were destined not to score 6
Eric Bailly: 7
Still too wild with his decision-making – but his superb recovery challenges on Azpilicueta and Kovacic denied goal-scoring opportunities
(Action Images via Reuters)
Harry Maguire: 8
He was an absolute rock at the back – and his headed goal crowned a magnificent performance. Chelsea might have thought he was fortunate to avoid punishment for an apparent kick out at Batshuayi – but he was immense
Luke Shaw: 7
Blocked Willian shot from close range and once again looked solid for the most part in a back three
Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 8
Gets in so many blocks and his cross for Martial was evidence of the improvement in his delivery. Challenge on Pedro saved United after the break
Nemanja Matic: 6
Not given the nicest of welcomes to his old ground, but won the ball in important areas
(AP)
Bruno Fernandes: 7
Offers a different dimension to United’s attack. He’s been quiet at times tonight, but he’s always looking to drive forward with his passes or runs.
Hit the post with a wonderful free kick and his corner for Maguire’s goal was the type of delivery from set-pieces United have lacked
Fred: 6
Signs of a partnership developing with Fernandes as he linked up well with the Portuguese. Eased the pressure on United’s defence with his effective use of the ball
Brandon Williams: 6
A useful outlet on the left. Full of energy, if on occasion he was caught out of position – as he was for Giroud’s offside goal
Daniel James: 5
Didn’t keep hold of the ball well enough when United looked to pounce on the break – but pace always made Chelsea wary
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
Anthony Martial: 6
The two sides of Martial – missed a golden chance with only the keeper to beat and then delivered a perfect glancing header to put United in front
Subs
Pereira (for James, 80): Brought on to see out the game
Ighalo (for Martial, 90)
Dalot (for Fernandes, 90)
Not used: Romero, Jones, Mata, Greenwood