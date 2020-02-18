manchester-united-player-ratings:-harry-maguire-and-aaron-wan-bissaka-shine-in-controversial-win

Manchester United player ratings: Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka shine in controversial win

Manchester United have Chelsea’s number this season, on Monday earning a league double over their rivals for the first time in Premier League history.

Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial both scored headers in a game which saw their opponents twice have goals disallowed.

James Robson was at Stamford Bridge to run the rule over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side…

David de Gea: 6

Well-covered by his defenders – and the woodwork.

He will play much better than this and concede more – but Chelsea were destined not to score 6

Eric Bailly: 7

Still too wild with his decision-making – but his superb recovery challenges on Azpilicueta and Kovacic denied goal-scoring opportunities

(Action Images via Reuters)

Harry Maguire: 8

He was an absolute rock at the back – and his headed goal crowned a magnificent performance. Chelsea might have thought he was fortunate to avoid punishment for an apparent kick out at Batshuayi – but he was immense

Luke Shaw: 7

Blocked Willian shot from close range and once again looked solid for the most part in a back three

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 8

Gets in so many blocks and his cross for Martial was evidence of the improvement in his delivery. Challenge on Pedro saved United after the break

Nemanja Matic: 6

Not given the nicest of welcomes to his old ground, but won the ball in important areas

(AP)

Bruno Fernandes: 7

Offers a different dimension to United’s attack. He’s been quiet at times tonight, but he’s always looking to drive forward with his passes or runs.

Hit the post with a wonderful free kick and his corner for Maguire’s goal was the type of delivery from set-pieces United have lacked

Fred: 6

Signs of a partnership developing with Fernandes as he linked up well with the Portuguese. Eased the pressure on United’s defence with his effective use of the ball

Brandon Williams: 6

A useful outlet on the left. Full of energy, if on occasion he was caught out of position – as he was for Giroud’s offside goal

Daniel James: 5

Didn’t keep hold of the ball well enough when United looked to pounce on the break – but pace always made Chelsea wary

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Anthony Martial: 6

The two sides of Martial – missed a golden chance with only the keeper to beat and then delivered a perfect glancing header to put United in front

Subs

Pereira (for James, 80): Brought on to see out the game
Ighalo (for Martial, 90)
Dalot (for Fernandes, 90)

Not used: Romero, Jones, Mata, Greenwood

