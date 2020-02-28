🔥Manchester United player ratings: Bruno Fernandes masterclass as Odion Ighalo opens his account🔥

Manchester United cruised to victory over Club Brugge on Thursday to book their place in the Europa League last-16 stage.

James Robson was in attendance in Manchester to run the rule over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sergio Romero 5

Unusually shaky. Put United in trouble when booting the ball against the back of McTominay early on. Had another heart in the mouth moment in the second half when dealing with a tricky Maguire back pass.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7

He just will not be beaten. He’s been United’s best defender this season and once dominated on his side.

Eric Bailly 7

Hardly ruffled and will be happy to get another 90 minutes under his belt after an injury-wrecked season. Has all the tools to be a top class centre back

Harry Maguire 7

Apart from United’s shaky start, he was in total control. His partnership with Bailly could be something to build on.

Luke Shaw 7

His improvement has been one of the notable aspects of United’s resurgence. Looks as fit as he has for a long time – and assured at the back.

Bruno Fernandes 8

Another masterclass from this man. It’s still early days, but he’s turned United into a team seemingly overnight.

Once again, he was involved in everything and seemed to be everywhere in the danger zone. Played a major role in all three of United’s opening goals – scoring his second in as many games.

Fred 8

Two goals in an all-action display. If even he couldn’t miss his first from six yards, his second was an unstoppable curling effort from the edge of the box. He’ll benefit from having McTominay’s legs alongside him.

Juan Mata 8

On this evidence the arrival of Fernandes has given him a new lease of life. The pair were completely in tune with each other, which could make for a promising relationship

Scott McTominay 8

Looks right back up to speed after his injury lay-off. Dominated midfield and scored a quality goal from distance, which is great news for United’s hopes of Champions League qualification.

Daniel James 7

Another really bright performance from him. Easy to see how he is benefiting from linking up with Fernandes. Involved with most of United’s best moves before going off at half time.

Odion Ighalo 6

A huge personal moment for him as he scored his first goal for the club he’s supported since boyhood. Martial’s injury could see him get a prolonged run at the point of United’s attack – and his goal was precisely the type of poacher’s strike Solskjaer wants from his side.

Substitutes

Tahith Chong​​, 5: A willing runner, but didn’t hurt Bruges enough, despite getting in some promising positions. Came close with a late effort.​

Jesse Lingard, 6: His assist for Fred’s goal should do his confidence the world of good. Never shied away from demanding the ball – even when things didn’t always come off for him.

Mason Greenwood, 5: Couldn’t get his customary goal – but just adds a sense of danger whenever he’s on the pitch.