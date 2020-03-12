Manchester United are used to a dedicated travelling support following them around Europe, but had to do without any fans for Thursday night’s Europa League tie against LINZ in Austria.

Following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the world, the round-of-16, first-leg tie was scheduled to be played behind closed doors at the Linzer Stadion.

United fans who had tickets were reimbursed and compensated to the tune of £350 each, costing the club around £245,000.

With no fans allowed, Harry Maguire led United out to sparse applause from the stands.

The match kicked off in near-silence, offering a surreal viewing experience for supporters watching on TV.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said of the prospect of playing in an empty stadium: “The players are focused and just concentrated on the job.

“Of course, these are difficult circumstances – not just for football, but in the whole society.

“So, for us, we just have to do what we’re told and get on with the game if the authorities think that’s what we should do.

“We are going to have to create our own atmosphere within the team, within the game.

“They are used to training with no spectators anyway and we do have some behind closed doors friendlies at times.

“I am in no doubt that my players are focused and ready to perform, even if there’s no spectators there.”

