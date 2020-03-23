🔥Manchester United plan to resume training on April 10 as coronavirus precautions take priority🔥

Manchester United realised how hard it will be to police coronavirus safety measures within hours of implementing new procedures.

In a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19 United instructed players not to pose for selfies with fans or sign autographs for the foreseeable future.

But those new rules were immediately put to the test when they flew out to Austria for their Europa League round of 16 tie with LASK earlier this month.

Upon landing they were immediately greeted by autograph-hunting supporters, with players obliging to requests.

And in bizarre scenes during the pre-match press conference in Linz Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked by a member of the local media to pose for photographs, while Scott McTominay had to be pulled away from other requests for pictures.

The Premier League season has since been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with United closing down their Carrington training facility following government advice to work from home where possible and limit contact with others.

United are targeting April 10 to return to training after the season was further postponed until April 30.

Before Carrington’s closure access to first team training was limited to essential staff and players only.

Visitors were asked to complete questionnaires regarding recent travel and potential exposure to coronavirus.

But keeping a handle on goings on there will be much easier than when players are exposed to the public once more.