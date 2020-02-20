🔥Manchester United pair Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes benched for Club Brugge clash🔥

Manchester United duo Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes both start on the bench in tonight’s Europa League tie against Club Brugge.

Ighalo made his first appearance in United colours against Chelsea on Monday after arriving on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had hinted that the Nigerian would get his opportunity to impress after rotating his squad for the last-32 knockout round clash.

Fernandes, who scored five goals in five appearances for Sporting Lisbon in the group stages, is also among the subs along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Jesse Lingard returns to a starting XI that also sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revert to three at the back.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet starts in goal for Club Brugge.

Man Utd XI: Romero; Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; Dalot, Pereira, Matic, Williams; Lingard, Martial, Mata.

Subs: De Gea, Bailly, Fred, Fernandes, James, Ighalo, Wan-Bissaka.