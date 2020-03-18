🔥Manchester United pair Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot's bromance blossoms in coronavirus lockdown🔥

Manchester United pair Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have been keeping their fitness up during the coronavirus lockdown by trolling each other.

Quite the bromance appears to be blossoming between the two Portugal internationals, and have been spending time together with United’s Carrington training base shut.

There were rumours that Dalot had been making Fernandes packed lunches to take into work, but the January arrival quickly shot those down to clarify the real reason.

“No this is not true,” he told Football Daily. “I want to thank his mum because she cooks really nice food.”

So, while Mumma Dalot is presumably cutting the crusts off his tuna sarnies, Dalot and Fernandes have been recording themselves testing each other in the garden.

Titled ‘Quarantined afternoons in Manchester’, the video sees Dalot and Fernandes take each other on as the other goals in goal.

Who wins? You decide (it’s Dalot).