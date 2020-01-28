🔥Manchester United owners refusing to meet Sporting Lisbon’s asking price for Bruno Fernandes🔥

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer is reportedly behind the collapse of the pursuit of Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils and Sporting Lisbon have been locked in talks over a transfer for the past two weeks, but cannot agree on a fee.

Sporting are holding out for £68million for their star player, while United believe Fernandes is worth some £20m less than the asking price.

Goal claim the deal is heading for ruin and United are preparing for the prospect of not signing a single player in January.

Joel, a chief player in the Glazer family, pulled the plug on the deal after Sporting failed to budge with their hardball tactics.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has been helping to broker the deal, but Glazer is refusing to meet Sporting’s asking price.

Despite Sporting’s wiliness to sell and United’s desperation to draft in another midfielder, Fernandes is not expected to join the Red Devils this month.

Injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have only exasperated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield issues and the United boss was expecting reinforcements this month.

Solskjaer also believed United would sign Erling Haaland until club chiefs pulled the plug on that deal.

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund instead and scored a hat-trick on his debut for the German giants.

United fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the owners and have made a habit of signing anti-Glazer and Ed Woodward chants at games.

Solskjaer was in no mood to answer questions about United’s transfer plans ahead of his side’s game against Manchester City, while Sporting boss Jorge Silas issued an update from Portugal about Fernandes.

‘I can’t confirm it, I would like him to stay,’ Silas said about a possible exit for Fernandes.

‘Right now I don’t know if he will stay or not, but I would like to count on him at least until the end of the season,

‘Bruno Fernandes is a different player, he sees things that no one sees, rupture or diagonal movements that no one sees.

‘Being further back and seeing these movements, the defense begins to decline. Any team that had Bruno Fernandes in Portugal would suffer if he lost it.

‘ We will also resent it if we lose it. If so, we will have to look for solutions.’

