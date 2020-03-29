🔥Manchester United offered Jadon Sancho hope but Borussia Dortmund sound warning over price tag🔥

Manchester United have been warned they will have to pay the full asking price for Jadon Sancho this summer – even after football’s finances are hit by coronavirus.

Borussia Dortmund have outlined their stance on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target, admitting they will not stand in his way if he wants to move.

But they are adamant that even the Covid-19 outbreak will not be used as an excuse for clubs looking to sign their stars on the cheap.

United are ready to make Sancho the most-expensive player in English football by offering upwards of £100million for the England international.

Dortmund are believed to be asking for £120m and there is a growing belief among leading figures at the German club that Solskjaer will be successful in landing the 20-year-old – a year after failing to lure him away from the Bundesliga.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Bild: “Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we said that we prefer that Jadon stays with us.

“At the end of the day, however, you always have to respect what the player wants.”

But he added: “I’ll say clearly that even the very rich clubs shouldn’t believe that they can come here to snap up bargains.

“We don’t have to sell anyone for less than they’re worth.”

In Pictures | Jadon Sancho’s 20 best moments on his 20th birthday

Chelsea are also in the race to sign Sancho, while Liverpool are seen as potential buyers.

Sancho was high on Solskjaer’s wanted list last summer, only for the former Manchester City starlet to refuse to push for a move.

A year on and United believe they represent a far more attractive proposition for the winger, who would have the opportunity to join a thrilling and youthful attack alongside Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer believes Sancho will solve United’s long-standing problem position on the right wing and opted against making a move for Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, who is on his way to Chelsea at the end of the season.

While Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are also on United’s radar, Sancho is seen as their no1 target and a perfect complement to their forward line.