🔥Manchester United obsessed by Jude Bellingham transfer deal… and here's how they plan to sign the 16-year-old🔥

Manchester United are obsessed with winning the race for Jude Bellingham.

Their latest attempts to convince the Birmingham starlet his future lies at Old Trafford saw them give him a personal tour of their Carrington training complex last week.

Such moves are commonplace when trying to sign emerging talents – but Bellingham’s behind-the-scenes look at the famously private location came in the week that United imposed new safety measures to combat coronavirus.

The facility, which operates on an invite-only basis, introduced procedures limiting access to first-team training areas to players and essential staff only.

Other visitors, including media attending to watch open training ahead of last week’s Europa League tie with LASK, were asked to fill in questionnaires detailing recent travel and potential exposure to Covid-19.

Bellingham and his family were given the tour last Monday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stepped up his pursuit of one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe.

United are desperate to see off competition from Borussia Dortmund and a host of Premier League rivals to land the 16-year-old.

This was the latest step in their campaign to add the midfielder to Solskjaer’s Old Trafford revolution after making moves to sign him during the January transfer window.

United put together a package worth around £20million to convince Birmingham to cash in on their prize asset.

(Getty Images)

That offer included a number of performance-related add-ons – but United are now expected to have to spend in the region of £30m to get the deal done.

Still, it is accepted Bellingham will be allowed to leave this summer after Birmingham gave him permission to talk to United and other interested parties.

Dortmund were believed to be at the head of the queue for the teenager, with Jadon Sancho evidence of the German club’s expertise in developing talent.

Sancho firmly on United’s radar. (AFP via Getty Images)

But the fact Bellingham was willing to meet with United has offered encouragement to Old Trafford’s hierarchy that they remain very much in contention for his signature.

And it’s hoped the visit to Carrington, with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and chief negotiator Matt Judge also in attendance, will have swung the balance in their favour.

On the tour Bellingham will have been told stories about the legends who have gone before him at the complex, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs, with memories of the club’s historic past visible all around the complex.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Sir Alex Ferguson remains a regular visitor even after almost seven years since his retirement.

United hope Bellingham will be enticed by the opportunity to become the latest youth star to shine at Old Trafford, while the recent resurgence of Solskjaer’s side is also seen as key to proving the club is moving in the right direction after being overtaken by Liverpool and Manchester City in recent years.