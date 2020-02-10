🔥Manchester United news this week: Odion Ighalo must work wonders at Carrington to play against Chelsea🔥

Odion Ighalo will have to produce wonders this week if he is to have any chance of being thrown straight in from the start when Manchester United face Chelsea on February 17.

That’s because he will have to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from afar while the rest of United’s squad are on a warm-weather training break in Spain.

Ighalo’s absence from that trip has only added to what has been a surreal start to life at Old Trafford.

After signing for the club without even meeting Solskjaer on a dramatic transfer deadline day, he then had to fly in from China to undergo a medical.

Ighalo has since been working on his fitness with coaches at United’s Carrington training ground to try to get up to speed while his new team-mates jetted off around the world to make the most of their winter break.

And concerns over whether the 30-year-old would be allowed back into the UK due to the potential tightening of border restrictions amid the Coronavirus outbreak means he has been omitted from the travelling party for Marbella.

In Pictures | Man Utd train in Marbella during winter break

With Solskjaer planning to work on tactics and patterns of play ahead of Chelsea, it’s highly unlikely boyhood United fan Ighalo will be handed his first start for the club at Stamford Bridge.

That is unless he produces such wonders amid the training cones at Carrington that it is impossible for his new manager to leave him out.