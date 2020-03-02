🔥Manchester United news this week: Koulibaly considered to be in Van Dijk's league by Solskjaer🔥

As Manchester United continue to be linked with a summer move for Kalidou Koulibaly, it’s worth noting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ranks the Senegal international as one of the three best centre backs in the world.

The Napoli defender was high on United’s wanted list at the end of last season – but Harry Maguire was identified as the priority target.

Along with that duo, Solskjaer also considers Virgil van Dijk among the trio of the finest central defenders in world football.

Whether United will reignite their interest in Koulibaly is not certain.

Solskjaer is determined to improve his attack when the transfer window reopens, as he aims to strengthen the areas that were left so short last summer.

Notably at centre forward and on the right wing.

Jadon Sancho has remained his dream signing since taking permanent charge at Old Trafford last March and there is genuine belief Borussia Dortmund are ready to cash in on the England winger.

Solskjær, meanwhile, has had to reassess a wanted list of up to five strikers drawn up by United’s recruitment department after missing out on Erling Braut Haaland in January.

Among those under consideration are Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner.

James Maddison and Jack Grealish are both targets as playmakers.

In Pictures | Everton vs Man Utd | 01/03/2020

As for central defence, Solskjaer has high hopes for Axel Tuanzebe, if the academy graduate can maintain his fitness.

Eric Bailly’s recent performances have also sparked hope he could prove an ideal foil for Maguire, without having to splash out in the region of £100million on Koulibaly.